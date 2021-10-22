MANHATTAN — Nearly 570 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in summer 2021. The graduates are from 58 Kansas counties, 38 states and 27 countries.
The university awarded 290 bachelor’s degrees, 224 master’s degrees, 56 doctorates and four associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
A total of 37 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 10 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, nine students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 18 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
View the list of students who have earned summer degrees and graduation honors from Kansas State University at k-state.edu/media/newsreleases/lists/su21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.