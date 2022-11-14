MANHATTAN — The Center for Intercultural and Multilingual Advocacy at Kansas State University and its partners in Dodge City will use a $2.9 million grant to strengthen bilingual education for students at every level in the community.

Project RESPETAME — Reimagining Educational Systems by Practicing Equity and Translanguaging and Accessing Multiliterate Experiences — is a National Professional Development grant funded by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of English Language Acquisition. Partners include Dodge City Community College and Dodge City Public Schools.