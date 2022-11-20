MANHATTAN — The holiday season is filled with hearty, delicious food, visiting with friends and family, decreased physical activity, busy schedules and weight gain. According to a Kansas State University veterinarian, it is also a time for our family pets to gain weight as well.

According to Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the university's Veterinary Health Center, many pets gain weight during the holidays due to special treats being consumed and/or a few of those delicious table scraps making it into their bowls as well. Owners also may not be able to be as physically active or have as many play sessions with their pets because of busy holiday schedules.

