MANHATTAN — Kansas State University's online programs were recognized for excellence in six categories in U.S. News & World Report's 2023 Best Online Programs Rankings. K-State’s rankings were higher in all six categories in 2023.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,800 online bachelor's and master's programs to determine the rankings, analyzing program effectiveness in a variety of areas, including student engagement, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. Online programs were also ranked for how effectively they serve veterans.