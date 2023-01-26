MANHATTAN — Kansas State University's online programs were recognized for excellence in six categories in U.S. News & World Report's 2023 Best Online Programs Rankings. K-State’s rankings were higher in all six categories in 2023.
U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,800 online bachelor's and master's programs to determine the rankings, analyzing program effectiveness in a variety of areas, including student engagement, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. Online programs were also ranked for how effectively they serve veterans.
"Expanding our online program offerings is a key piece to becoming a next-generation land-grant university and making education accessible to students across the globe," said Chuck Taber, K-State executive vice president and university provost. "These rankings are external confirmation of what we at K-State already know: We offer excellent and high-quality options so that all students can achieve their academic goals."
The online Professional Master of Business Administration jumped from No. 24 to No. 12 nationally and from No. 15 to No. 13 for veterans, the program's highest rankings since its launch in 2013. Also making notable strides was the online master’s in education, moving from No. 24 to No. 16 nationally and to No. 3 for veterans. Rankings for the suite of online master's programs in engineering improved from No. 30 to No. 22 nationally and to No. 16 for veterans.
K-State’s online bachelor's programs moved up from No. 47 to No. 39 nationally and up six to No. 23 for veterans. K-State currently offers 18 online bachelor's degree options.
"Kansas State University continuously strives to provide the best online experience for its students, and we are pleased to see this reflected in the rankings," said Karen Pedersen, dean of K-State Global Campus.
The full list of K-State's U.S. News & World Report program rankings for 2023 include:
