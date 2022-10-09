MANHATTAN — The Kansas Soybean Commission has pledged $4 million to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture's innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. This investment will fund new facilities, renovations of current buildings and improvements in the technology and equipment necessary for interdisciplinary, cutting-edge research and continue to enhance the college's exceptional student experience.

"Investing in our state's land-grant university fits right into the checkoff's mission because we are investing in the future of agriculture," said Ron Ohlde, Kansas Soybean Commission chairman. "Modernizing K-State College of Agriculture facilities opens so many opportunities to be competitive in the agricultural industry and increase collaboration among key industry leaders."