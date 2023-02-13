MANHATTAN — Kansas State University today announced that the university was awarded $25 million through the State of Kansas' Department of Commerce Challenge Grant program for an infrastructure project in the College of Agriculture.

The Kansas Legislature challenged all state educational institutions to leverage private monies with the state funds at a three-to-one ratio for facilities construction and renovation projects. The focus of the projects would be to attract and retain students and build the state workforce through increased enrollment. K-State met the challenge by raising $75 million in private donations to compete for the maximum available single award of $25 million.