WICHITA – Nearly 2,175 degrees and certificates were awarded to more than 2,000 students at Wichita State University in spring 2021.
There were 1,521 students who earned their undergraduate degree and 652 who earned their graduate degree.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
In spring 2021, 121 students graduated summa cum laude, 414 graduated magna cum laude, and 352 graduated cum laude.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONORS (if listed)
Chapman, KS
Alaina B New, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts
Junction City, KS
Dylan B Collette, B.A. in Exercise Science, Exercise Science, Cum Laude
Cody Magee, Bachelor of Arts in Education, PreK-12 Physical Education, Magna Cum Laude
Quinlan J Roth, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts, Summa Cum Laude
