WICHITA – Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2021.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 15,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.
Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of our students.
The Innovation Campus, which is a physical extension of the Wichita State University main campus, is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing research/innovation parks, encompassing over 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Junction City, KS
Jadie L Chauncey
Hailey E Eschliman
Darin S Lee
Cody Magee
Katherine N McKibben
Joshua J Nieves
Elijah J Richmond
Quinlan J Roth
Madison M Stimatze
Alexandra Winslow
Wakefield, KS
Kira R Hall
Jaimie D Sampson
Angelia O Williams
