MANHATTAN — For the third consecutive year, Cashe McVey has been awarded nearly $5,000 from the Marie Ronen Scholarship at Kansas State University.
McVey, junior in professional strategic selling and entrepreneurship, St. John, is the son of Amy and the late Jason McVey. He is the third recipient of the Marie Ronen Scholarship and currently serves as a sales ambassador for the National Strategic Selling Institute in the College of Business Administration. McVey has accepted a full-time offer with the Textron Aviation Sales Development Program post-graduation in Wichita.
To be eligible for the Marie Ronen Scholarship, students must be graduates of USD 350 and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The recipient may receive the scholarship for up to five years.
This scholarship was established by Jim and Cibyl Ronen, also of St. John, in memory of Jim's mother, a former teacher who "expected all A's" from her students.
Jim is a 1960 graduate of Emporia State Teachers College with a business degree. He worked in the First National Bank and Trust of St. John for 44 years and was president of the bank before retiring in 1994. Cibyl Teichman Ronen graduated from K-State in 1960 from what was then the College of Human Ecology, now Health and Human Sciences. She also worked in the banking industry as a travel director and served on the board of directors for the First National Bank and Trust of St. John.
The Ronens have two children, Brent Ronen and Shelby Ronen Bauer. Shelby graduated from K-State in 1991 with a degree in social work. Brent graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1987 with a communications degree.
Jim and Cibyl have generously supported Kansas State University, including actively joining the fight against cancer by serving on the university's Johnson Cancer Research and Education Advisory Council for many years and investing in cancer research.
