MANHATTAN — For the third consecutive year, Cashe McVey has been awarded nearly $5,000 from the Marie Ronen Scholarship at Kansas State University.

McVey, junior in professional strategic selling and entrepreneurship, St. John, is the son of Amy and the late Jason McVey. He is the third recipient of the Marie Ronen Scholarship and currently serves as a sales ambassador for the National Strategic Selling Institute in the College of Business Administration. McVey has accepted a full-time offer with the Textron Aviation Sales Development Program post-graduation in Wichita.

Tags

Recommended for you