Marshall Stewart

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Marshall Stewart, a nationally recognized leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, will become Kansas State University's first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff, effective Jan. 23, 2023.

K-State President Richard Linton made Stewart's appointment following a national search. Stewart currently serves as chief engagement officer for the University of Missouri System and vice chancellor for extension and engagement for the University of Missouri-Columbia.