MANHATTAN — Marshall Stewart, a nationally recognized leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, will become Kansas State University's first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff, effective Jan. 23, 2023.
K-State President Richard Linton made Stewart's appointment following a national search. Stewart currently serves as chief engagement officer for the University of Missouri System and vice chancellor for extension and engagement for the University of Missouri-Columbia.
"I am thrilled and honored to welcome Dr. Stewart to the K-State leadership team," Linton said. "Marshall keenly understands the purpose of the university land-grant mission and values people and partnerships to enhance and maximize impacts. Marshall and his wife, Jan, are a perfect fit for the K-State family."
In his new role at K-State, Stewart will serve as the president's lead liaison with university, government and community leadership, working to facilitate strategic initiatives and partnerships with university, community, state, national and international impact. He will lead and direct universitywide engagement to strengthen the institution, increase economic impact and deliver on its promise as a next-generation land-grant university. Additionally, he will facilitate the organizational alignment that will propel strategic priorities forward through optimal functional coordination and execution.
"I am honored to serve as K-State's new senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff to the president," Stewart said. "K-State fosters incredible opportunities and offers an unmatched value to the state of Kansas, the nation and the world by delivering on its land-grant mission, and I couldn't be more passionate about the opportunity to also deliver on that promise as a Wildcat.
"I look forward to contributing to a culture of service, leadership and growth that empowers our workforce and improves the lives of the stakeholders served by Kansas State University."
In his current role as the chief engagement officer with the University of Missouri system, Stewart serves on the president's cabinet and collaborates with the executive leaders across the system, including the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri S&T University. Stewart has facilitated critical institutional connections and built an engagement framework that leverages the knowledge and expertise across all four campuses to maximize the benefit and collective impact for the people of Missouri. His work has resulted in the launch of various engagement and recognition programs for system faculty and staff, an engagement portal, various externally facing web-based portals aimed at connecting university resources with larger state and community needs, and multiple economic impact studies showcasing the system's benefits across the state.
Stewart has also served as the vice chancellor for extension and engagement since 2016, where he has transformed the extension operation through strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, legislative relations, listening and learning sessions, the establishment of an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council, and a comprehensive renaming and rebranding effort.
Before joining the University of Missouri system, Stewart held a variety of leadership roles with North Carolina State University. He served the university's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in strategic planning and college leadership roles from 2012-2016, served as an associate director with North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service from 2006-2012, and served within the Department of 4-H Youth Development from 2005-2006. He initially joined NC State in January 1996 as the state agricultural education coordinator and state FFA advisor.
Before joining NC State, Stewart served in a variety of roles associated with the National FFA Organization after starting his career as a high school agriculture teacher.
Stewart earned his bachelor's in agricultural education, master's in agricultural education and doctorate in education with an emphasis in agricultural and extension education, all from North Carolina State University.
