MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series hosts its first national touring musical of the fall, “Anastasia” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.
Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical “Anastasia” is on a journey to Manhattan at last. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
“Anastasia” features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.
Tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the Ticket Office in the newly expanded McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone, 785-532-6428, during the same hours. Kids 17 and under get 50% off the general price of admission.
