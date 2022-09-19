MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series hosts its first national touring musical of the fall, “Anastasia” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical “Anastasia” is on a journey to Manhattan at last. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.