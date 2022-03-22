Milford Elementary students recognized at Terrific Kids in January. Front row: Phyllis Boller, Archer Frazee, Audrey Meyers, Anthony Yepez, Abigail Spaulding, Mason VanNatter and Madelyn Lowitt. Back row: James Mitchell, Anja Johnson, Ray Chenault, Emma Kenning, Elliott Boyer, Gabriele Williams, Gabriel Ricardo, John Wix and Elian Yepez.
Milford Elementary students recognized at Terrific Kids in February. Front row: Phyllis Boller, James Mitchell, Bronson Elzinga, Madalyn Newburn, Abigail Morneau and Hunter Gorton. Back row: Anja Johnson, Ray Chenault, Maddox Didas, Briella Draper, Kaitlyn Schmidt, Cater Rowsey, Dakota Gorton, Dillon Greene and Anden Patterson.
Milford Elementary students recognized at Terrific Kids in January. Front row: Phyllis Boller, Archer Frazee, Audrey Meyers, Anthony Yepez, Abigail Spaulding, Mason VanNatter and Madelyn Lowitt. Back row: James Mitchell, Anja Johnson, Ray Chenault, Emma Kenning, Elliott Boyer, Gabriele Williams, Gabriel Ricardo, John Wix and Elian Yepez.
Courtesy photo
Milford Elementary students recognized at Terrific Kids in February. Front row: Phyllis Boller, James Mitchell, Bronson Elzinga, Madalyn Newburn, Abigail Morneau and Hunter Gorton. Back row: Anja Johnson, Ray Chenault, Maddox Didas, Briella Draper, Kaitlyn Schmidt, Cater Rowsey, Dakota Gorton, Dillon Greene and Anden Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.