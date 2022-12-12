K-State student-athlete Julius Brents celebrates his graduation in communication studies Saturday following the College of Arts and Sciences fall commencement ceremony in Bramlage Coliseum. Brents, who is a cornerback on the football team, stands in front of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, which was playing highlights of the 2022 season on the video displays. At top, a K-State graduate wears a decorated mortar board during the ceremony.
Philip Nel, a Kansas State University distinguished professor of English, speaks to graduates Saturday during the College of Arts and Sciences fall commencement ceremony in Bramlage Coliseum. “We are all always learning, and I think all always teaching, even and especially when we are not aware we are learning and teaching,” Nel said.
New K-State graduates might have finished one phase of their education, but Philip Nel, university distinguished professor of English, encouraged them to never stop learning.
Nel, the speaker at Saturday’s College of Arts and Sciences commencement ceremony, told K-State’s newest alumni to continue learning throughout the rest of their lives, whether that means reading books from perspectives other than their own or even “unlearning” things they thought they knew.
In a series of ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, K-State awarded more than 935 bachelor's degrees, 250 master's degrees and more than 50 doctorates.
Nel is the author or co-editor of 13 books, including “Was the Cat in the Hat Black?” and a biography of children’s author Crockett Johnson and his wife Ruth Krauss. He said acknowledging what he didn’t know has led him to some of his proudest accomplishments.
“When you’re dreaming, not knowing can be really helpful,” he said. “You lack the practical, sensible, rational limits that might end your dream.”
He said constant learning and reading can also prevent some of the harm of not knowing. When Dr. Suess Enterprises decided to stop printing six of Suess’ books, Nel said he was initially surprised to see “On Beyond Zebra!” on the list. He opened up his copy and found a caricature of a Middle Eastern man. He said he had never noticed the illustration as a caricature before, despite having written a book about racism in Suess’ work.
“You’d think I would’ve noticed,” Nel said. “I hadn’t. I didn’t know what I didn’t know. I didn’t see what I didn’t see.”
Nel said the best way to uncover what you don’t know is to read and watch things created from viewpoints other than your own. He said growing up, he saw a lot of things that represented him and it limited his understanding of other experiences. He said nowadays more people can have the same experience of having a mirror to their own lives in books or on television, but also others can learn from things that create a window into the lives of others.
“We share a common humanity but we are not the same,” Nel said. “Our differences are really interesting.”
Nel told the graduates to defend the freedom to read, embrace learning new viewpoints and dream big.
“As you continue your lifelong journey of learning and unlearning, may you stay vigilant against the censors who would squelch curiosity, may all your mistakes bring with them a compensatory wisdom, and may you achieve what you had first thought impossible,” Nel said.
