MANHATTAN — Recent Kansas State University graduate Lauren Ailslieger, Topeka, has earned a 2021 Phi Kappa Phi Graduate Fellowship.
Ailslieger graduated in May 2021 with a bachelor's degree in economics and international studies. She is one of 54 fellows to receive an $8,500 scholarship from the national honor society for her first year of graduate school. This fall Ailslieger will begin a master's degree program in international relations at Johns Hopkins University.
"Since the Phi Kappa Phi Graduate Fellowship only permits each chapter to nominate one student to compete nationally, we look for candidates who have made the most of their college experience both inside and outside the classroom, and Lauren certainly fit that description," said Jim Hohenbury, director of the university's Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships. "She has been outstanding academically, has engaged in leadership roles on campus and in the community, and has undertaken study abroad and immersive language study in accordance with her international career interests."
While an undergraduate at K-State, Ailslieger was a member of Blue Key Honor Society, Quest and Alpha Delta Pi sorority where she served as the chapter foundation ambassador and wellness specialist.
"K-State provided me with a number of opportunities to be successful," Ailslieger said. "From taking a wide variety of classes to fulfill a degree that captured the breadth I desired while giving me the solid foundation I needed for graduate school, to extracurricular opportunities that developed my leadership, I really feel like I was able to take advantage of all that K-State had to offer. Going into my graduate studies, I feel confident in the education and skills that K-State awarded me. This fellowship will allow me to pursue a graduate degree with less financial stress on my shoulders. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and cannot thank K-State and Mr. Hohenbary enough for helping me get where I am today."
Ailslieger has previously received the Putnam Scholarship, Critical Language Scholarship, National Security Language Initiative for Youth Scholarship, Military Officer's Association of America Scholarship Fund Board of Directors Senior Grant, Kelly and Karen Gregg Scholarship, Edward Jones Economics Scholarship and the Dr. Joan Aldous Scholarship. She is the daughter of Kristafer and Rhonda Ailslieger, Topeka.
