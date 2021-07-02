MANHATTAN — Twenty-nine students attending Kansas State University Online received scholarships this summer semester ranging in amounts from $600 to $2,000 each and totaling $20,050.
K-State Global Campus, which oversees K-State Online, works hard to offer scholarships to its online students, who are predominately adults attending classes part time while balancing work and family responsibilities. The scholarships are available to both part-time and full-time students to provide more individuals the opportunity to earn a degree at their own pace.
The following K-State Global Campus students are summer 2021 scholarship recipients:
Sandra Myers, master's student in business administration, Cimmaron, College of Business Administration Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Cielo Lubaton, sophomore in applied business and technology, Fort Riley, College of Technology and Aviation Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Vu Vo, master's student in teaching, Garden City, College of Education Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Tonya Brutchin, senior in personal financial planning, Iola, K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship; Adriana Menotti, master's student in teaching, Junction City, College of Education Scholarship for Distance Education Students; LesliAnne Malcolm, junior in personal financial planning, Kansas City, K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship; Victoria Thompson, master's student in agricultural education and communication, Leavenworth, College of Agriculture Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Heidi Oyler, senior in social sciences, Olathe, College of Arts and Sciences Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Pedro Beltran, master's student in accountancy, Salina, College of Business Administration Scholarship for Distance Education Students; and Dana Griffin, master's student in teaching, Wamego, College of Education Master's Degree Scholarship.
From out of state:
Carly Sanders, junior in nutrition and health, Columbus, Georgia, Food, Nutrition, Dietetics and Health Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Meagan Stufflebeam, master's student in music, Okeene, Oklahoma, College of Arts and Sciences Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Marcos Salinas, master's student in food science, San Antonio, Texas, College of Agriculture Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Nicole Cilley, senior in personal financial planning, Seattle, Washington, K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship; and Andrea Sippel, senior in nutrition and health, Phillips, Wisconsin, Food, Nutrition, Dietetics and Health Scholarship for Distance Education Students.
