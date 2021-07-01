Pittsburg State University has released the honor rolls for the 2020 fall semester. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.
Students are listed by state and hometown. This information is also available electronically at www.pittstate.edu or by contacting the Office of University Marketing and Communication at 620-235-4122 or at tblessent@pittstate.edu.
Abilene
Unruh, Audrey R BS Interior Design Jr All A Scholastic Honors
Junction City
Lacer, Jason R BST Environ & Safety Mgmt Sr All A Scholastic Honors
Westerhaus, Kody M BA History Jr All A Scholastic Honors
