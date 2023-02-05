MANHATTAN — Construction on a new home for K-State's food pantry, Cats' Cupboard, will begin Monday, February 6. The donor-funded project is an extensive renovation of the former Campus Ecumenical Center located at 1021 Denison Ave. and will increase the pantry's size from 800 to 8,000 square feet.

The newly renovated location will allow Cats' Cupboard to offer an enhanced experience to students facing food insecurity, as well as educational and engagement opportunities that promote student health, success and well-being.