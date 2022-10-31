Rana Johnson
Rana Johnson, associate vice president for inclusive excellence and strategic initiatives at Indiana State University, will become the first vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Kansas State University.

 Courtesy Photo

MANHATTAN — Rana Johnson, a highly experienced higher education diversity leader and champion, will become Kansas State University’s first vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, effective Dec. 1.

K-State President Richard Linton made Johnson’s appointment following a national search. Johnson currently serves as associate vice president for inclusive excellence and strategic initiatives at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana.

