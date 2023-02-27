MANHATTAN —The fifth annual Rural Education Summit from Kansas State University's College of Education will feature keynote addresses from national education leaders in place-based learning and rural literacy. The event will be held virtually Thursday, April 6.

The theme for the 2023 summit is Rural Schools: The Place to Learn, the Place to Be. The summit is sponsored by the K-State College of Education's Rural Education Center and includes leading educators who will share their approaches in three strands: teaching and learning, leadership and rural issues. Registration is $10 per person or $100 for districts that use it for professional development, including in-service days.

