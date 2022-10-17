The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel (JCARSP) met on October 14 at noon in the Zion United Church of Christ at the corner of McFarland Road and US-77. The meal was catered by Thomas’ Taste of Chicago. Mike Isom, President of the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) and his wife Beccy Isom, Director of KARSP District 1 from Kensington, Kansas gave members an update on the work of the state association. The KASRP Convention will be held in Junction City at the Courtyard by Marriott for the third consecutive year. The Convention will be June 13 through 16. The convention attracts retired classified and certified staff and spouses from all over the state of Kansas.
Guest speakers on October 14 included Debbie Johns from the Geary County Food Pantry and Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Geary County USD 475 Schools. Margaret Kilpatrick, Past President of JCARSP introduced Debbie Johns, who told JCARSP members that “those in need of food include seasonal employees; young military families; those struggling with addiction and sometimes school district paraprofessionals who are unemployed during the summer months.” She also said that there is a need to “get the word out in our community about the availability of food at the Food Pantry for those in need. Unlike in the past, boxes of food items were prepared and distributed. Now we are distributing food by choice. Fresh Food Friday is another newer approach to getting fresh produce to families.”
Dr. Eggleston said “the increases in student enrollment so far this year have been at Junction City Middle and High School and Fort Riley Middle School. District wide there are 7,000 students at this point in the school year.” He also stated that “there is a need for an early childhood center in the district” to prepare children for getting along with and learning from others.
The next meeting of the JCARSP organization will be December 9 at 12:00 Noon at the Zion United Church of Christ. Donna Porter from the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will share information about the Community Archives Access Point and the JC Singers will perform. JCARPS members are encouraged to bring caps, socks and/or gloves for the Early Childhood program in USD 475.
