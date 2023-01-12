Scoglio receives grant to study disease spread and long-distance dispersal of pathogens

Caterina Scoglio, Kansas State University professor in electrical and computer engineering.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Caterina Scoglio, professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Kansas State University, has received a U.S. Department of Agriculture – Research Education and Economics grant to study long-distance dispersal and disease spread of six model hosts and pathogens.

This is a collaborative effort with Lee Cohnstaedt, research entomologist at Foreign Arthropod Borne Animal Disease Research, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Manhattan. 