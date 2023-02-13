Shawna Jordan

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Shawna Jordan, assistant dean in the College of Health and Human Sciences, is Kansas State University's interim faculty athletics representative, effective immediately.

Jordan will work closely with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on issues related to academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.