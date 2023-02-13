MANHATTAN — Shawna Jordan, assistant dean in the College of Health and Human Sciences, is Kansas State University's interim faculty athletics representative, effective immediately.
Jordan will work closely with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on issues related to academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
As assistant dean, Jordan is responsible for student recruitment, retention, graduation and career preparedness. During her time with the College of Health and Human Sciences, the college has established a monthly career development series for students in the college, developed a professional mentoring program, organized diversity and inclusion initiatives for faculty, staff and students and developed and expanded the education abroad program opportunities for the college.
"I am looking forward to reconnecting with athletics in this role," said Jordan. "I began my career at K-State with athletics before transitioning to the academic side. This opportunity allows me to continue with my passion for helping students here at the University."
Jordan developed the first Bachelor of Science in athletic training degree program in the state and served as the athletic training education program director at K-State until 2015. She was inducted into the Kansas Athletic Trainers' Society's Hall of Fame in 2018, one of the first two women selected. The Hall of Fame is dedicated to the pioneers of the profession in Kansas who have served the profession, their patients, workplaces and that state with distinction.
"Shawna is the perfect fit for this important leadership role," said Richard Linton, K-State president. "She understands athletics and has a long history of supporting students and creating student success. We look forward to her joining the Big 12 and representing the students of K-State."
Jordan has served on various task forces and committees, including the NCAA Third Cycle Certification Student-Athlete Well-Being committee, the President's Commission on Multicultural Affairs committee, the Strategic Enrollment Management Financial Aid and Scholarship task force and the Presidential Scholarship Interview committee.
"Shawna brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, in both athletics and on campus, to this position," said Gene Taylor, director of intercollegiate athletics. "She will be a great advocate for our student-athletes and athletic programs, and our institution will be well-represented within the conference. We know she will provide strong leadership in this role."
She has earned many honors and awards during her career, including the Hulsing Mentoring Award for the College of Human Ecology, the Presidential Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising and the College of Human Ecology Council Faculty of the Year.
Jordan earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology with a concentration in athletic training from K-State, a master's in education with an emphasis on sports psychology from the University of Kansas and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from K-State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.