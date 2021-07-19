Registration Day for St. Francis Xavier Catholic School will be held Wednesday, July 21st. Come by the school between noon and 7pm to take care of all your registration needs for students in grades preschool through 12. Complete registration packets, collect the school year calendar, classroom supply lists, activities schedule, sports physical forms, and try on school uniforms and spirit wear. All fees and tuition agreements can also be settled at this time. For more information contact the school office at (785)238-2841 or principal@saintxrams.org .
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School to hold Registration Day July 21
