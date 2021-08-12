St. Xavier Catholic School held its first day of classes Aug. 12.
Principal Shawn Augustine said the first day went “excellent.”
“(I’m) just excited to have staff and students back,” he said. “It’s always different when you’re here during the summer and it’s just office staff. So it’s always good to have everybody back in the building. It’s just we pride ourselves on a family environment and I already feel that just from walking in and talking to the students.”
The Catholic school is taking fewer COVID-19 related precautions this year than last.
Augustine said the school is following guidance from the Diocese of Salina in terms of masking.
“Salina’s basically staying respectful of everyone and their choices to either mask or not mask,” Augustine said.
This means the school is not requiring students or staff to wear masks. If students and staff wish to wear masks, they’re allowed to. St. Xavier has also discontinued temperature checks.
“We have hand sanitizer available as they enter the building,” he said. “We’re practicing social distancing. When it comes to masks, masks are not required, but they can wear them.”
If the county or the state passes some kind of mask mandate, the school will comply with the law Augustine said, but until that happens St. Xavier will continue doing what it’s doing right now.
Augustine said he looks forward to new students and new families.
“There’s so many students that are already talking to each other that made friends just in the first few minutes here in the building,” he said. “I think that’s the most important to me because here in this school, with small classes and that family environment I think people fit in very quickly and I think they feel very welcomed here. I think that’s what I like to see every year … That’s what I always look forward to and knowing that with trust, prayer, faith that everything will go well this year and hopefully the pandemic and things will start to decline. But we’ll see how that goes.”
Also this year, Augustine said St. Xavier is trying to work out a deal with USD 475 where two St. Xavier students who want to play baseball can play with the Junction City High School team.
“That’s a challenge I’d like to be overcome,” he said. “I’m appreciative that we’re at least allowed to co-op at this time with football.”
There are about 120 students enrolled this year — similar to last year’s start-of-school numbers.
