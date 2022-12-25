Students at K-State Salina lead Giving Tree project, donate holiday gifts to four families

K-State Salina students Roxana Linares (left) and Charlie Kiehlbauch (right) helped lead and organize K-State Salina's Giving Tree project, which helped contribute gifts to four families of students who attend Sunset Elementary in Salina.

 Courtesy photo

SALINA — Students, faculty, staff and administration at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus helped contribute gifts to local families in the campus's first student-led Giving Tree project.

Students involved with K-State Salina's Student Governing Association helped create and lead the Giving Tree project, which raised more than $1,500 to put toward gifts for four different families of students who attend Sunset Elementary School in Salina. The gifts included everything from necessities — including towels, hats, gloves and cleaning supplies — to fun items for kids, such as toys, coloring books and crafts.