MANHATTAN — Two graduate students have been awarded the GSC Award for Graduate Student Teaching Excellence, sponsored by Kansas State University's Graduate Student Council.

The master's award winner is Bryan Raymundo, master's student in fine arts, Wichita. His major professor is Jason Scuilla, professor of art. The doctoral award winner is Benjamin Jones, doctoral candidate in human ecology, specializing in couple and family therapy, Griffin, Georgia. His major professor is Glade Topham, professor of applied human sciences.