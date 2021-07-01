USD 475 8th Grade Magnet Summer Program

USD 475's Eighth Grade magnet summer program is looking for students interested in the Magnet Program who will be in 7th or 8th grade during the 2021-2022 school year to join us as we:

learn about the use of rockets throughout history

observe, collect data, and make predictions about rocket flight

explore and write about careers and pioneers in mathematics and engineering fields

build and launch rockets!

July 12-23 (Monday-Friday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the H.D. Karns Building, 300 W. 9th St.

For more information, contact program principal Nicole Perez at 785-717-4710 or NicolePerez@usd475.org.

RSVP deadline July 1

