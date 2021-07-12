Unified School District 475 voted at a recent meeting to open Junction City High School for the new school year two weeks later than planned after a unanimous vote by the Board of Education. Students will start school Aug. 25 while teachers may report to work Aug. 12. School will end May 17 for JCHS. JCHS’s graduation date will be named at a later date.
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said this was due to logistical issues with the construction of the new Junction City High School.
Eggleston said the district had created a calendar specifically for JCHS.
“Due to construction right now and the pace, we see that we’re going to need to begin school with students on Aug. 25,” he said. “At this present moment, the plan is for teachers to have access to the building on Aug. 12.”
This, he said, would offer them a chance to set up their classrooms and otherwise prep prior to professional development and before students arrived to start the school year.
“From there, students will come in and school will start,” Eggleston said.
An extra 15 minutes will be added onto the day in order to make up for this late start, according to Assistant Superintendent Deb Gustafson.
“When we added 15 minutes to the day, that captures some additional time that the teachers would need to put in … We recognize in this vast new building and all that’s going to come up with unpacking and setting up their new classrooms and everything that a one day or a two day move-in is not sufficient,” she said. “Since we had the time that we needed to allocate — ideally we’d like to make them student days, but we recognize that teachers can’t move in in one day and be ready to teach the next day. So the concept is to truly give them the time necessary to adequately prepare to teach.”
“We are giving teachers (Aug.) 12, 13 and 16 to work in their classrooms — to unpack and get acclimated to the new building because for most of them, this will be their first time in the facility,” Eggleston said. “They will have professional development (Aug.) 17, 18 and 19. They will have the last day — (Aug.) 20 — to work in their classroom and then they will have a professional development day on (Aug.) 23, teacher duty day on (Aug.) 24 and then students start on (Aug.) 25.”
This was done, he said, to make sure teachers had time to acclimate themselves to the new high school building.
In other district news, the board considered opening its meetings back up to in-person public attendance. Because of COVID-19, the board had begun enforcing social distancing measures among board members and prevented members of the public from sitting in the room with the board while meetings took place.
The public could watch livestreams of the board’s meetings online, but was unable to enter the room where the meetings were going on.
In August, the district will begin allowing in-person attendance at its regular meetings once again.
