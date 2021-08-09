Geary County Schools USD 475 Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday, Aug. 2, to extend the current Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston’s contract with the district to three years, the maximum length allowed by Kansas statute.
This decision was made based on the results of Dr. Eggleston’s leadership in keeping the district’s schools open during the 2020-2021 school year considering the pandemic, as well as the financial stability of the district, the opening of the new Junction City High School on Aug. 25, the partnership between the district and Fort Riley, as well Cloud County Community College, and the continued focus on student achievement, according to Board Vice President Jim Schmidt.
“We are looking forward to the implementation and execution of the Strategic Plan to include gains in both academic standing amongst our peers and graduation rates, along with a commitment to locate, hire and retain highly qualified staff, while requalifying for Impact Aid,” Schmidt said regarding the plan Dr. Eggleston has been at the forefront of creating. “All of which will only further the benefits to our students, our district and our community.”
The board extended Dr. Eggleston’s contract to June 30, 2024.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as superintendent of the district and excited about the work we have begun,” Eggleston said. “I look forward to continuing our focus on academic achievement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.