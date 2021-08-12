Aside from the notable exception of a bomb threat made at Spring Valley Elementary School that turned out to be insubstantial, USD 475’s first day of school seems to have gone rather well, according to district Superintendent Reginald Eggelston.
“We had central office staff visiting schools and providing support,” he said. “No issues. Everyone was just excited about returning to school. Monday and Tuesday this week, I had an opportunity to visit open houses — open house sessions — throughout the district and I have to tell you, the turnouts were tremendous. A lot of positive energy — students and parents all ready to return — so I think today is just a carryover of that.”
Eggleston said attendance on the first day back in session after summer vacation was positive.
“We’re just glad to have all of our students back and looking to have a great school year,” he said. “We’re going to make academic achievement our number one focus and do everything we can to help students get adjusted to the new school year.”
Junction City High School has a later start date than the rest of the district and is not back in session yet as construction on the new JCHS continues.
The high school returns to session for the fall semester Aug. 25.
