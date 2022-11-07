New USD475 Elem School Entrance

This render depicts the planned entrance to the new elementary school.

 Courtesy image

Geary County Unified School District 475 has received a supplemental grant from the Office of Local Defense Communities Cooperation to continue construction of an elementary school on Fort Riley. The award of additional funding was announced October 26.

The district applied for supplemental funding from the Department of Defense’s Public Schools on Military Installations program to remedy rising costs on its project to replace Jefferson Elementary School.