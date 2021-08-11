Geary County Schools USD 475 staff Wednesday morning received notification of an unsubstantiated threat made via social media that was directed toward Spring Valley Elementary School.
Directly following this, district staff notified local law enforcement and removed all students and staff from the school grounds. Law enforcement performed multiple internal and external sweeps of the facility, finding no danger to any of the students or staff members. Once law enforcement determined it safe, the students and staff were allowed to reenter the building.
“The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always a priority for the district,” said Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston. “We want to thank our district staff, local law enforcement, and the Spring Valley community in helping us do just that.”
Spring Valley Elementary School will resume class as scheduled on Thursday, August 12.
