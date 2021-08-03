Geary County Schools USD 475’s Board of Education made the decision on Monday to update the district’s COVID-19 Mitigation Plan to require all staff, students, and visitors to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, inside all district facilities and district vehicles, including school buses.
This change follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for K-12 schools released on July 27. As COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid pace in Geary County, the district felt this change would protect their students, staff, and overall community.
If a vaccinated student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19, they will have the opportunity to test to stay at school. More information regarding the district’s testing plan will be released by Aug. 11.
This change will go into effect immediately until Oct. 8, when the Board of Education will reevaluate the current COVID-19 conditions and reassess the guidelines as necessary.
Any questions or concerns regarding this decision should be directed to the district office, which can be reached at (785) 717-4000.
