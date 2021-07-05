After a special meeting of the Unified School District 475 Board of Education last week, students and educators from Franklin Elementary School will be moved to other schools.
According to USD 475 legal counsel Mark Edwards, this is related to a feasibility study the district is conducting on its facilities.
“I just want to assure the public that no building is proposed to be closed at all,” he said. “Nothing’s going to be shuttered. We just need to determine — we have a lot of roofs in our school district and maybe after the conclusion of the feasibility study it will be determined that we’re going to have to relocate some students. So that’s where we are at this time.”
USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said the study should be concluded within 90 to 120 days, after which the discussion could continue and decisions could be made.
“We’ll be looking at bus routing, zoning, looking at growth and decline in particular areas all throughout the district in order to determine if there’s a need to consider any repurposing of any facilities,” Eggleston said.
He said the school and other facilities in the district would be “reviewed and assessed.”
“Franklin Elementary School will be looked upon as an open building,” he said. “But we will look at vacating immediately — students and staff — and relocated to another school.”
According to Eggleston, the “statutory process is not required” in the case of Franklin because the school will not be closing.
“Franklin will be part of the feasibility study for repurposing and multiple options are to be considered in this study, which might include functions currently operating out of district facilities,” he said. “The recommendation would be that we move forward with the feasibility study as well as take any and all actions as far as the placement of staff and students throughout our district.”
Eggleston talked about a teacher shortage taking place in USD 475 — and in the state at large. There are roughly 41 positions still open with the district according to USD 475 Assistant Superintendent Deb Gustafson. The changes at Franklin lowered this number from 57 as staff from Franklin were offered positions at other district buildings.
“Every building that currently has vacancies, we’re going to have to have a contingency plan for what our decisions will be in the event we aren’t able to fill those positions,” Gustafson said. “But after today it will look a little bit better.”
Eggleston said he believed the feasibility study would “allow or assist us with filling some of those vacancies throughout the district.”
The study will be conducted by USD 475 COO David Wild.
According to Gustafson, the Franklin students will have the option to transfer to other schools where space is available.
Fort Riley’s impact will be included in the feasibility study.
Edwards said the 1st Brigade is preparing to deploy which will leave the community with roughly 3,500 fewer soldiers until next spring.
“We don’t know how that’s going to impact our enrollment this fall,” he said.
