TOPEKA – Washburn University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
More than 600 students qualified for the President’s List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.
President’s List honorees include:
- Jessica Berry of Junction City
- Christa Burnett of Fort Riley
- Sierra Carreno of Chapman
- Jennifer Gerasch of Fort Riley
- Mallory Hamilton of Junction City
- Paloma Picazo of Junction City
- Lacey Sink of Junction City
About Washburn- Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7 thousand students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn’s programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master’s degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.
In addition, Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) — a nationally recognized innovator in career and technical education — is also part of the Washburn University family. The dedicated faculty and staff at Washburn Tech serve adult and high school students as well as business and industry participants with career specific training.
All programs are offered on either the 160-acre residential campus in the heart of Topeka, KS, or at Washburn Tech’s campus on the West Side retail hub of the city. Washburn University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association and many of the individual programs have additional accreditations.
