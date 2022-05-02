Geary County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on Saturday.
Deputies were called to Eagle Ridge Campground in Milford State Park at around 3:30 p.m. after a woman drifted into shore on a raft made from 55 gallon drums and lumber.
The woman said she and a man were walking the shoreline near Curtis Creek when they located the homemade raft and entered the water in it, according to deputies. She said the wind pulled them out from the shore and the man jumped into the water to swim for help.
The woman last saw the man in the water as she drifted away on the boat, deputies said, and the incident is being investigated as a possible downing.
The search ended early Monday because of weather conditions not conducive for sonar equipment or dive team operations. The organizations resume their search Tuesday.
Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office/Junction City Fire Department Dive Team are searching the area with assistance from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Parks Division, Kansas Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division, Milford State Park Wildlife and Parks Division and Corps of Engineering Park Rangers.
