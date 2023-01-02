E Seaton 1.jpg

Ed Seaton, chairman of the board and former publisher of The Manhattan Mercury in 2020. Seaton died Dec. 26 at age 79.

 Nickolas Oatley | Flint Hills News Service

Edward Seaton, chairman of the board of Seaton Publications, which includes the Junction City Union among several other publications, died last week.

Seaton, 79, was the former publisher of The Manhattan Mercury and a champion of press freedom throughout the Americas. Seaton was at his home in Manhattan. He died Monday night of natural causes, according to his son, Ned, publisher of the Union.