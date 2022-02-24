Bryan Scruggs, Seitz Elementary School academic specialist, received the 2022 Kansas Master Teacher Award. He is one of only seven teachers in the state to receive the award this year.
Emporia State University Teacher College announced the recipients on Feb. 22.
Emporia State established the award in 1954, and it is annually presented to selected teachers who serve as exemplary, professional educators, according to the university’s website.
Scruggs has dedicated his entire career thus far to Geary County Schools, joining Ware Elementary School in 2005 as a kindergarten teacher. This school year, Scruggs transitioned to an academic specialist position at Seitz Elementary School. Scruggs has also served as the 21st Century After School Program Site Coordinator for both Ware and Seitz, Kindergarten Steering Chair, Kindergarten Curriculum Taskforce member, Kansas State University Cooperating Teacher and has helped in the development of Kansas’ ASQ adoption.
“Bryan’s desire to be the best he can be for his students and teachers is apparent in everyone fortunate enough to meet him,” Seitz Elementary School Assistant Principal Veronica Wait said. “He lives and breathes education and is admired by many students, colleagues and parents.”
Scruggs said he believes people are constantly learning in every moment, and each new lesson is important. He focuses on this by using real examples of behaviors seen within his classroom to discuss problem-solving and resolution strategies. He said he believes it’s important to have a welcoming environment for the students to help further their achievement, whatever level that may be.
“Something that sets Bryan apart is his absolute love for his children,” Ware Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Ally Bogen said. “His lessons are fun and engaging, and his students hang on his every word. Bryan has the power to engage even the toughest students.”
Most importantly, Scruggs said, teaching must be a work of the heart.
“Students are engaged, they are motivated, and the classroom becomes a joyous place where students don’t always realize what they are learning. When teachers find joy and excitement in what they do, it transfers directly to their students. Creativity is sparked and innovations are developed,” Scruggs said. “When teachers are given the autonomy to develop this joy in their profession, true magic happens, and its impact lasts a lifetime.”
Scruggs will join the other award recipients to be recognized at the 2022 Kansas Master Teachers Awards Program in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.