September started with a week of wet weather. But once that had passed, it became dry and hot for the rest of the month.
The average daily high for the month was 84.9, 4.5 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 64.3, 6.8 degrees above normal. This gave us a monthly mean temperature of 74.6, 5.7 degrees above normal. That temperature was enough to make September 2021 the fourth hottest September on record. The hottest September was in 1954 with a monthly mean temperature of 78.1. Many area residents have probably already forgotten that the second hottest September was just two years ago, 2019, with a monthly mean temperature of 76.3. The highest temperature for the month was 96 on the 26th. The lowest temperature was 46 on the morning of the 22nd. The high of 96 set a new record high for that date. The old record was 94 set in 1956. The coldest September on record was in 1974 with a monthly mean temperature of 61.1.
The only significant rain for September occurred in the first few days of the month with very little following that. Average rainfall for September is 2.85 inches. Milford Lake received 3.65 inches for the month, and Junction City received 3.60 inches. Unfortunately, even with those above average totals, we are still lagging in rainfall for the year. Year to date average rainfall through September is 28.40 inches. Milford Lake has received 22.04 inches and Junction City 26.87 inches. The wettest September on record was 1967 when 13.28 inches fell on the area. The driest September was 1947 when only 0.24 inches landed in the rain gauges.
While autumn officially starts in September, it is usually October that brings us our first true autumnal weather. Average daily highs start the month at 75 and by Halloween they are down to 61. Overnight lows on Oct. 1 should be 51 but by the 31st we are dipping into the 30s with 39. The average first frost (official temperature of 32 degrees or below) is Oct. 19, but it has been as late as Nov. 10 (2016 and 1998). October continues our move into the drier parts of the year. Average October rainfall is 2.48 inches. October starts the snowfall season and while we can see snow in October (as we did in 2020), the long-term average October snowfall is only one tenth of an inch.
Rainfall and temperature information is based on data kept at Milford Lake by the Corps of Engineers. For more information contact Chuck Otte at 785-238-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.