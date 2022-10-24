For the 16th consecutive month, September had above average temperatures. While not quite sufficient to get it into the top ten of hottest Septembers, it was noticeably warm none the less. For the 6th month in 2022, we also experienced below average rainfall.
The average daily high for September was 85.1, 4.7 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 61.5, 4.0 degrees above normal. This resulted in an monthly mean temperature of 73.3, 4.4 degrees above normal. This was the eleventh warmest September on record. The warmest September was in 1954 with a monthly mean temperature of 78.1. The coldest September on record was in 1974 with a monthly mean temperature of 61.1 degrees. September of 2021 was warmer than this year by over a degree, 74.6 degrees. That was the fourth warmest September on record. The warmest temperature for the month was 99 degrees on four consecutive days, the 17th through the 20th. The coldest temperature for the month was the morning low of 48 degrees on the 29th. There were four temperature records set and one tied during the month. The high of 99 on the 19th and 20th set new record highs for those days. The old records were 97 on the 19th, set in 1954 and 98 on the 20th, set in 1955. The overnight lows of 76 on the 18th and 75 on the 19th set new record high low temperatures for those dates. The old records were 74 on the 18th, set in 1948 and 73 on the 19th, set in 2018. The overnight low of 75 on the 20th tied the record high low for that date. The record was previously set in 1948 and reached again in 2016.
After a dry August we had a dry September. Average September rainfall is 2.85 inches. Milford Lake received 1.42 inches of rain and Junction City received 1.39 inches. Year to date Milford Lake has received 24.23 inches of rain and Junction City 25.0 inches of rain. Normal through September is 28.50 inches. The wettest September on record was in 1967 when 13.28 inches of rain deluged the region. The driest September was in 1947 when 0.24 inches fell.
October is traditionally cooler and drier as we move on into our first full month of autumn. October starts the month with average daily highs of 75 and lows of 51. By Halloween we expect highs of 61 and lows of 39. Rainfall is slightly less than September with long term average of 2.48 inches of rain. While we can see snow in October, and have in recent years, our long term average October snowfall is only one tenth of an inch of snow.
NOTE - Official rainfall and temperature information is based on data kept at Milford Lake by the Corps of Engineers. For more information contact Chuck Otte, 238-4161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.