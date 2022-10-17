Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
A federal program meant to help ranchers facing drought has been activated in more than 80 of Kansas’ 105 counties.

 Scott Olson • Getty Images

KANSAS CITY — Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance.

Eighty-five of Kansas’ 105 counties have been eligible for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s livestock forage program, which offers cash assistance to ranchers in severe, extreme or exceptional drought. In Missouri, 47 counties are eligible as of last week.

