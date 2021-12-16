The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two dogs that were discovered dead with gunshot wounds about a week apart in the area of Burley Hill. Junction City Animal Shelter is assisting in the investigation.
Detective Lt. John Lytle said community members found the two dogs in the same area, just a week apart, near Kansas Hwy 57 and Burley Hill Road just south of Junction City.
The first dog was a German Shepherd, found in the road on Nov. 26. Lytle said there was no indication that the dog had been hit by a vehicle.
The second dog, a Chocolate Lab, was found near the same location on Dec. 5.
Lytle said the Sheriff’s Office brought the dogs to the Junction City Animal Shelter to determine whether they had chips or could be identified in some way, but they had no identification on them.
He said they were unable to determine as yet whether the gunshot wounds of the dogs came from the same firearm or not.
So far, the office has not received any calls with information on the incidents.
Lytle said he does not believe there is any danger to other dogs in that area at the time being.
Captain David Gilbert said no one has reported a missing dog. He said deputies spoke to those who live in the area.
“Deputies went around to all the residents in that area,” Gilbert said. “That’s how we know that none of the animals from that area are missing, because they made contact with all the homeowners out there, and nobody knew who the dogs belonged to.”
Anyone with information should call the shelter at 785-238-1359 or the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.
“Urgently reach out to us at the sheriff’s office. If they don’t feel comfortable reaching out to us, they can always speak to Vanessa (Gray) at the shelter,” Gilbert said.
