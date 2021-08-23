The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information about Joshua Adam Jones after Jones fled during an attempted traffic stop.
Aug. 16 at around 6:43 p.m., Geary County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-70 around mile marker 291.
The driver ignored the lights and sirens, leading law enforcement officers on a brief chase during which the driver — Jones — wrecked the vehicle he was driving in Ogden. Jones proceeded to flee the scene of the crash on foot, after which law enforcement officers from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department pursued him to no avail.
Officers searched the area for Jones until 9:20 p.m. when they called off the search.
Jones is a 32-year-old white male, approximately 5’9 and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Jones is wanted for possession of stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding, and aggravated kidnapping.
The Sheriff’s Office has asked members of the public for help in locating Jones. If someone has any information about his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Sheriff’s Office at (785) 238-2261, Dispatch at (785) 762-5912 or Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112.
