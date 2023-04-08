Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson addressed the Geary County Commission at its March 27 meeting.
The Sheriff’s Office has finished its SWAT analysis which Jackson said would help guide the department’s five-year strategic plan.
Overtime has risen for the Sheriff’s Office due to a large number of transports and extraditions and also being short-staffed in the jail. Jackson said that even with overtime, it was more cost-effective for his department to do transports itself rather than hiring them out to an outside entity as it did prior to COVID-19.
The Sheriff’s Office has added what Jackson called an “early warning system.” This software is meant to help track possible problems with deputies and stop them before they start.
According to Jackson, the system tracks potential red flags with deputies such as increased use of force, personal problems at home such as divorces and other factors. Jackson said he believed it would be helpful both in tracking problems with individual deputies and department-wide issues.
“If it hits a special number that you’ve inputted in there, then it will automatically notify that deputy’s first-line supervisor that, ‘hey — you might want to have a talk with deputy so-and-so because he’s hit the threshold on a number of things,” Jackson said. “And that’s crossed between conduct and wellness. So if he’s had three uses of force in a one-month period when normally this guy only has one use of force — that could be something that would add one of the things to the indicator. So we’re pretty excited about that.”
The software costs about $2,500 annually.
Jackson has expressed interest in a wage study.
Commissioner Trish Giordano asked why Jackson was interested in a wage study now when less than a year ago he had indicated that he didn’t think such a study was necessary.
Jackson said in an email he sent that at the time he said that a wage study was not necessary, he had been told that his department would receive a five percent pay raise.
“With that pay raise, we would have been regionally competitive,” he said. “It was also prior to Riley County getting an 11-18 percent pay raise to each employee. Also prior to Riley County offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for corrections officers. So those three things are a big reason why it’s different now.”
Giordano said the 5 percent raise hadn’t been a promise.
“Nobody said you were getting 5 (percent),” she said. “That was a suggested — that was how much money we were putting aside.”
Jackson said he’d had a meeting with Geary County Finance Officer Tami Robinson where the 5 percent raise was discussed and that the 1 percent raise employees received was never brought up to him.
“We can sit here and argue about the past or we can talk about going forward,” he said.
“What I want is for us to be a team player,” Giordano said. “And honestly, Sheriff, you haven’t been. We all need to work together to try to do what’s best for the whole entire community — that’s fiscally also.”
“Yes we do,” Jackson said.
Giordano said the Sheriff had argued in favor of employees “padding their payroll” using leave time.
“I’m not going to agree to that terminology, that you’re using” Jackson said.
“I want to do what’s best for the employees, but just like even with the policies — we need you to be involved in these fiscal policies that we’re doing,” Giordano said. “Your employees are going to be the ones that have to abide by that.”
“I’ve been involved,” Jackson said.
Giordano referenced a series of emails Jackson sent, which she had copies of at the meeting and a policy meeting the county held.
“You said you have your own policies” she said. “That’s all I’m asking is for you to be a team player.”
“I am a team player,” he said.
Jackson said the Sheriff’s Office had policies in place that were specific to law enforcement, such as the uniform policy.
Giordano asked about deputies driving their squad cars outside of the county when not on duty, including a deputy who lives in the Manhattan area.
Jackson said no deputies drove their patrol cars outside of Geary County except “on the opposite side of the road” and that the deputy who lived in Manhattan did not drive their car between home and work.
Commissioner Alex Tyson also commented on the wage study.
“I guess I can see the frustration, but when we sit and we had the 5 percent and we said we weren’t going to do that because of the pay wage study, and when you got the opportunity, you said no,” he said.
“That timeline is not correct,” Jackson said.
“That’s the way that it happened,” Tyson said.
He said the Sheriff’s Office had declined to take part in the study. He asked why Jackson had not approached the county upon hearing that the 5 percent raise would not happen.
“I never got that information until it was already a done deal,” Jackson said.
County HR Director Crystal Malchose said the 5 percent total had been named as a placeholder figure for the wage study and was only a proposal. She said she believed there had been a miscommunication when it came to the 5 percent figure.
“I could have definitely done a better job in making sure that everyone was aware as we were going,” she said. “On my part, I can take responsibility for my side and I do agree that the Sheriff will take responsibility on his side that he could have come to me and we could have had that discussion too.”
“That’s true,” Jackson said.
“I think there’s probably blame for all of us to take,” Malchose said.
