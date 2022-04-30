Six on Sixth restaurant to open this summer

A new restaurant named Six on Sixth will open in Junction City in August. Community members walking by 602 N. Washington St. may notice the upcoming restaurant’s new black awning with “6 on Sixth” in white lettering already placed above the door.
Caleb Edwards, the owner, said he is the fifth generation of family members who run and open restaurants. His family bought and renamed Five Restaurant in Manhattan in 2014, and they have catered for events in Junction City as well.
About two years ago, community members in Junction City talked to him about potentially opening a restaurant in Junction City, and that was when he started looking at spaces for the idea. Eventually, he and partners chose 602 N. Washington St. and they got to work on planning renovations for the old space.
Edwards said the renovations are nearly complete, and final steps after that include moving in kitchen equipment and interior design. He is working alongside Justin Hartmann, part owner and manager, and Front of House Manager Tara Schorle.
Since the Junction City restaurant location is four times larger than Five Restaurant in Manhattan, Edwards said they want Six Restaurant to allow for different feels, with a section that is more like a bar and lounge area, another section that works for groups and an area that couples will enjoy dining in.
“How the guest feels is the most important part of a restaurant in my opinion,” he said. “I want it to be classy, modern and approachable for the entire community.”
The restaurant will start with an approachable menu with high-end comfort food, Edwards said. From there, they will see what the community responds to and use that data to serve food the community is looking for. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner.
“I like to think that a really good restaurant is a place that just makes really good food, no matter what kind of twist you want to put on it,” he said. “I’m a big believer that fine dining, quality food and service doesn’t have to be done with the traditional fine dining trappings.”
Edwards said Junction City Main Street has been instrumental in providing information about the area and how its community differs from Manhattan. After seeing Manhattan’s downtown grow over the years, he said he is excited for the potential that Junction City’s downtown has.
He hopes his restaurant will attract casual and fine diners alike with an atmosphere that people feel comfortable in no matter the occasion.
