Soldiers at Fort Riley reflect on their oath and service on anniversary of 9/11

From left, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Mitchell, Lt. Col. Nate Brookshire and Sgt. 1st Class Clavon Barney, have between them more than 60 years of service in the military. On the anniversary of 9/11, they are remembering the day that spurred them to join or further their military careers.

 Submitted by Fort Riley Public Affairs

TOPEKA — Memories of the smoke plumes, the chaos and the intensity of Sept. 11, 2001, still maintain a powerful hold over many soldiers in Kansas.

For some members of the military serving at Fort Riley now, that day changed the trajectory of their lives and gave them a new purpose. Now 20 years from the attack on the Pentagon and World Trade Center, 9/11 remains a day of remembrance for them and a reminder of their role as active-duty military members.

Recommended for you