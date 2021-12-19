Last Tuesday, a total of 38 soldiers from Cobra BTRY 1-7 FA Fort Riley performed outdoor chores for a few hours for four seniors in the community.

Soldiers raked and filled up to 100 bags of leaves, hung outdoor Christmas lights and decorations, installed outdoor solar lights, replaced light bulbs, filled in holes and other tasks.

The volunteer community service activity was coordinated by SFC Nathan T. Rogers, First PLT Platoon Sergeant, and Vickie Bobbitt, of I.C.A.R.E.

