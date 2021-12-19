Soldiers serve area seniors Photos courtesy of Vickie Bobbitt Holly Hendershot Author email Dec 19, 2021 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last Tuesday, a total of 38 soldiers from Cobra BTRY 1-7 FA Fort Riley performed outdoor chores for a few hours for four seniors in the community.Soldiers raked and filled up to 100 bags of leaves, hung outdoor Christmas lights and decorations, installed outdoor solar lights, replaced light bulbs, filled in holes and other tasks.The volunteer community service activity was coordinated by SFC Nathan T. Rogers, First PLT Platoon Sergeant, and Vickie Bobbitt, of I.C.A.R.E. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soldier Community Service Military Nathan T. Rogers Platoon Sergeant Senior Activity Volunteer Holly Hendershot Author email Follow Holly Hendershot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeather damages water plant, shelters accepting residents without powerTruck bursts into flames WednesdayUSD 475 Board of Education approve working with city to develop plan for old high school propertyJennifer 'Jenni' Elizabeth KohlmannGrandview Plaza Police Department gains two new officersCity commission approves annexing five propertiesPolice LogsKenneth (Ken) F. Batten Jr.Kyle James MartinFort Riley sustains damage after storm Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget Fort Riley Bulletin
