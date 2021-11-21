A total of 67 soldiers from Ready Reserve, HHC BDE, 1ABCT, 1ID, Ready Reserve, 1BEB, 1ABCT, 1ID and Ready Reserve, 1-4CAV, 1ABCT, 1ID, did work for 11 homes in Junction City on Friday, which was the second "Day of Caring" this year, planned by United Way of Junction City/Geary County. The soldiers collected more than 165 bags of leaves, United Way of Junction City/Geary County Executive Director Nichole Mader said.

