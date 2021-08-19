On August 19th, 2021, the Junction City Police Department attempted to apprehend Carlton Wayne Solton Jr. for an outstanding felony warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Solton fled on foot and with the assistance of the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kansas Highway a perimeter was established. The search efforts resulted in the apprehension of Mr. Solton and he was taken into custody without incident. The pursuit started on North East St. just past Cracker Barrel and ended when Mr. Solton was taken into custody at the USA Inn. Mr. Solton is currently being held with no bond at the Geary County Detention Center. Junction City Police Department would like to thank all the agencies that assisted them in their search efforts.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Bliss runs for school board in the hopes of implementing new programs, preventing CRT from entering district
- Delta variant spreads rapidly in Geary County Community
- Holloway campaigns for USD 475 BOE on mental health matters
- Law Enforcement seeking information to locate driver of stolen vehicle
- Brandon Martino Sentencing
- Community center hosts Junction City’s first e-sports tournament
- Son of Junction City Police Chief arrested
- Four Blue Jays wrestle at USA Nationals
- USD 475 holds first day of school
- From the Publisher | A bad reaction
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.