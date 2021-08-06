Gabriel Lamb, the 17-year-old son of Junction City Police Chief John Lamb, has been arrested for what’s called “unlawful voluntary sexual relations.”
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office arrested the younger Lamb at 7:58 p.m. July 4, according to public records released to the Junction City Union on Friday. “Unlawful voluntary sexual relations” means that the other party in the case was a girl between 14 and 16, according to Kansas law. The law specifies that the two parties can be no more than four years of age apart, and must be of the opposite sex. The older party can be no older than 19, under that statute. The offense in question can be sexual intercourse, “sodomy,’ or “lewd fondling or touching,” the law says.
The Sheriff’s office released no further details, saying the case is an ongoing criminal investigation that has been sent to the county prosecutor’s office for review. But the fact that the case was handled by the sheriff’s office rather than the police department indicates that the incident took place outside the city limits.
Kansas law also says that the arrests of people older than age 14 are public record. The sheriff’s office’s past practice has been to routinely send arrest reports of all persons age 18 and over to the Union. But after responding to the Union’s public-records request in this matter, that practice will be updated to reflect the current law, Sheriff Dan Jackson said Friday.
The elder Lamb became the police chief in Junction City in January 2020. He moved here from Jacksonville, Fla., after retiring from a sheriff’s department position there.
“This is a personal matter being handled within the judicial system,” Chief Lamb said. “It’s a family matter that we’re resolving. We have faith that the judicial system will play out once all the facts have been made clear. We are curious though how this particular case is all of a sudden newsworthy.”
The chief added that the JCPD may no longer routinely send records related to police activity to the media. He said that was in response to the Union’s request to begin providing information on the arrests of juveniles between the ages of 14 and 18, in accordance with state statute. Lamb said he felt the problem could be rectified “by just not providing that anymore and then keep it internal.”
“We think we might just discontinue providing the tour logs to media,” he said. “You’ll just have to do an open records request.”
